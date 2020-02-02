Guebert: When it comes to trade, lucky it’s an election year

After the White House announced its twin trade triumphs, passage of NAFTA 2.0 and phase one of a multi-phase deal with China, readers emailed to suggest I should write a column on—to quote two—the “absolutely amazing trade deals” “only President Trump” could have done.

Before I pass judgment on so humble a request, it might be prudent to hear what other actual global trade professionals have said about both deals.

One of the most experienced pros is Robert Zoellick who, as U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) under President George W. Bush, helped create today’s giant Chinese market by prying the nation into the World Trade Organization. Later, he delivered several farmer-favoring trade deals with Central America and Southeast Asian countries.

Zoellick’s view of the China and NAFTA pacts is simple; he hates both. His reasons, outlined in a scorching, Jan. 22 Wall Street Journal op-ed, hinge on what the U.S gave away in the China deal and the added costs Americans will pay under the NAFTA update.

“Historians,” wrote the former USTR, “will puzzle over this turn of events: A Republican U.S. president endorses central planning for trade while a communist government in China cautions… that international commerce must reflect ‘market conditions.’”