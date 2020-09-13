Guebert: We’re not good students even when we’re given answers

But for any number of bad reasons — too hasty reopenings, too little mask wearing, too many mass gatherings, and almost no coordination between states — the wave hit in the middle of summer.

The deeply divided Congress responded by doing little, then nothing, and now COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. likely will surpass 200,000 by the end of September and, experts — who have been spot-on so far — predict, 410,000 by year’s end.

That’s 120,000 more than all American “battle deaths” in World War II, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

If that number still doesn’t move our political, farm, and community leaders to take today’s pandemic seriously, then we all are doomed to even more government debt, business failure, and death.

What should puzzle us now, however, is that all of this was predicted: how 2020 was going to be a punishing year for climate change; how the trade war would devastate American farm income; how the pandemic’s rapid spread, virulence, and cost would hit America like nothing ever seen before.

Worse, after all the pain, suffering, and debt, we have not learned 2020’s stark lessons well enough to change course. In fact, we have spent the year going in a circle and are now back where we started in February.