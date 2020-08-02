Guebert: Twenty-four miles of bad spending, bad policy, bad ideas

That streak ended under the Trump Administration, however, when it tapped CCC for “$28 billion of so-called trade aid to farmers in 2018 and 2019” to pay for its tariff war with China, notes a July 16 Heritage report.

The tariff fight, when added to an already faltering ag economy, helped undermine farm income. To shore it up, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue devised a clever scheme, called the Market Facilitation Program, to send CCC cash to farmers.

Perdue had the authority because after the GOP takeover of Congress and the White House in 2016, Obama-era limits were lifted on USDA’s “discretionary” use of CCC money. In short, the Trump Administration used the CCC to fill the income gap fueled by own its trade policies while bypassing Congress.

According to a July 14 analysis by Politico, USDA’s “trade bailout has now spanned three years, and surpassed $23 billion, even though it was never appropriated by Congress. Instead the money was funneled through USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation…”

Importantly, no one in the Administration asked Congress if it could use the CCC this way and, strikingly, few on the Democratically-led House Ag Committee even asked for an accounting.