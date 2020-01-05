Guebert: Too many unknowns to predict 2020 in ag industry

The best way to begin a new year without feeling overwhelmed by what we don’t know is to start with what we do know.

For example, we know the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s December World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate shows that about 14 percent, or 1 in 7 bushels, of the 2019 U.S. corn and soybean crops will be “carried over”—remain unsold — when the 2020 harvest begins next fall.

While neither amount is historically large, each is large enough — barring some unpredictable man-made or natural event — to keep the lid on both markets through then, guesses USDA. It estimates the average 2019/20 season price for corn at a rock bottom $3.85 per bushel and, likewise, pegs soybeans’ season average price at an equally low $8.85 per bushel.

We also know that last year’s awful spring planting weather dropped soybean plantings from 91 million acres in 2018 to 76.5 million acres in 2019. Given low U.S. prices and forecasted record Brazilian soy production, will U.S. farmers hold 2020 soybean acreage to less than 91 million or will they plant back to 2018’s level?

No one knows.