Guebert: The world is changing, we must too

“I wonder,” he asked in a retweet, “what the price of corn would be if we still had 8-row planters?”

We may find out soon because we know the worst of COVID-19 is still ahead and we have little idea what it will bring other than more woe.

Nor do we know how USDA will spend billions of our dollars to address the unknowns facing farmers and ranchers as another planting and calving season begins.

It will, however, require more thought than just throwing money at fading industries and bloated monocultures. We must consider paths that deliver more resilience and more food, not fewer farmers and more exports.

So far our strategy is discouraging. Tossing out longstanding environmental laws and laying aside corporate merger issues now is just pouring salt into our gaping wounds. It’s shameful and almost as harmful to rural America as COVID-19.

One final note: You hold in your hands the product of caring professionals who believe in your right to hard facts and honest opinion. They don’t grind axes; they give you axes so you, not them, can decide the best way forward for your family and community. Please support them.

