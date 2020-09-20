Guebert: The Big Meat Gang is getting awfully smelly

In fact, “The draft executive order was one of hundreds of emails between the companies, industry groups, and top officials at USDA since March,” it continues.

Heavy-handed lobbying by Big Agbiz is not unusual. What is unusual, however, is the “quick seven-day turnaround, even amid an emergency like COVID-19” to get White House action.

USDA wasn’t the only federal agency to spring into action. Shortly after Big Meat made its pitch to the White House, “… the Labor Department, which had been hearing similar complaints… issued guidance clarifying that workers who quit to avoid contracting the disease wouldn’t receive jobless benefits.”

As coldhearted as that was, the packer lobbyist asked for even more. “Hearing a strong and consistent message from the President or Vice President,” wrote Julie Anna Potts, NAMI’s president, in an email, “… is vital: being afraid of COVID-19 is not a reason to quit your job and you are not eligible for unemployment compensation if you do.”

Shortly thereafter, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was empowered to order the worried and, in some instances, already Covid-infected, employees back to work. Then, to ensure they went, the government removed any safety net if they quit out of fear or illness.