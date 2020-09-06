Guebert: Sixty days until the farm and food world shakes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In March 1919, John Reed, an American journalist, published "Ten Days that Shook the World," his eyewitness book on one of the new century’s most defining events, the Russian Revolution.

Eighty years later, Reed’s groundbreaking work was still shaking the world. New York University ranked it seventh on its list of the 20th century’s 100 most consequential works. The reason for its high position, the university noted, was “the magnitude of the event being reported on …”

In 60 or so days, American voters face an event of similar magnitude; Election Day, Nov. 3. Its results — whomever wins — will shake the nation and world as much and for as long as what Reed recorded a century ago.

This is especially so for rural Americans because their communities, farms, and ranches sit on the precipice of enormous change. Many of the forces driving these changes, like climate, require global coordination; others, like tariff wars and biofuel policy, are national issues that demand swift overhaul. A few, like property taxes, must be addressed quickly and locally.

All, however, require public action built on political consensus if U.S. farmers and ranchers are to have anywhere near as bright futures as their forebears dreamed of and drove towards.

Where to start?