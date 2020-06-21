Guebert: No one ever loves the umpire

American farmers and ranchers have long used a colorful phrase to explain it more accurately: Hungry people don’t shoot their grocers. They’re right. Since the liberal order’s rise, the United States has built three generations of peaceful farm policy on its core foundations: open markets, free trade, and international rules.

The proof is in the post-war pudding. U.S. farmers and ranchers have dominated global ag export markets for decades, from decidedly anti-democratic Cold War enemies like the Soviet Union in the 1970s to the vast, reawakening giant, China, in the 2000s.

But for all its strengths, the liberal order is still a delicate balancing act. If you want its benefits—open markets, free trade, and peace—you must constantly reinvest to maintain its foundations—rules, trust in its institutions, and strong, unwavering American leadership.

Alas, the Trump Administration has turned America’s traditional leadership role in international trade on its head. Within hours of taking office in 2017 it pulled the U.S. out of the nearly completed Trans-Pacific Pact, a 12-nation trade deal that involves about 40 percent of global trade. A year later, it began a largely phony tariff war with Canada, China, the European Union, and other key food importers that remains unresolved today.