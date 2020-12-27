Guebert: No more ink for the extreme voices

I answered with my long-held view of all reader-writers: good, bad, or incendiary, they can have their say because I’ve had mine.

Not good enough, came the quick reply, especially now when lives are being lost to misinformation spread in the name of “balance.”

True, again. Spotlighting my crankiest critics does, in fact, push valid policy arguments and honest political debate into the shadows. When that happens, the yellers take center stage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For example, the devastating pandemic has made clear what every rural American has known for decades: On a per capita basis, rural communities are older, poorer, sicker, hungrier, and more reliant on federal programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, farm subsidies, and SNAP than urban areas.

These facts are proven by government data or, better yet, by simply driving through the empty business districts and decaying neighborhoods of almost every rural community today.

And yet, many political and farm leaders in these communities continue to howl about the evils of “big government” and “socialism” even though these big government social programs keep their communities from disappearing into their pot-holed streets and unsafe bridges.