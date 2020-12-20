Guebert: Howard’s priceless gift of simple giving

I nodded. It had been a good day. Two wobbly newborn calves greeted us when we arrived at the dairy barn early that morning. Wet and shivering, we dried them with the past summer's straw before showing them how to find breakfast at their mamas' side. One was a bull, the other a heifer.

“We ought to name 'em Mary and Joseph,” Howard now said as we rehashed the day, “on account of them being born today.”

Mary and Joseph?

Generally, Howard had only one name for all cows: Succum. None of us knew what it meant or where it came from, but from the time he arrived on the farm in 1965 every cow was always Succum and every heifer was always Little Succum. A group of cows or calves were simply Big Succums or Baby Succums.

“Mary and Joseph they will be,” I said approvingly.

Silence hung in the stale air. I reckoned that if you had "bached it" for 40 years silence wasn't a void that needed to be filled so I sipped my wine and said nothing. Howard reached for his pipe and the big, red can of Velvet tobacco that had been my Christmas gift to him that morning.

“You want to roll yourself a smoke, Allie? I got some papers here.”

I shook off the offer.