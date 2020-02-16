Guebert: How rural America can avoid ‘another century of degraded water’

To date, solutions have been short-sighted and ineffective. In 2013, the Iowa legislature passed its Nutrient Reduction Strategy, a timid approach its backers hoped would pacify public calls to act. But “Iowa’s water quality has not improved.”

The reason is as obvious now as then: Iowa’s water problems flow from how its farmers operate: When the manure from the state’s 25 million hogs and 80 million laying hens is added on top of its fertilizer-intense corn-soybean monoculture, “Animals are so overpopulated in some areas that manure-borne nutrients far exceed crops needs.”

Everyone knows this so, now, “It’s time to admit the obvious and regroup.”

All must recognize that the state’s livestock industry “has grown far beyond our agencies’ capacity to enforce the weak regulations we have.” Worse, these regulations mainly rely “on farmer altruism,” or self-sacrifice, that “will require generations to produce measurable results.”

And that’s just not good enough. “We think Iowans deserve better from an industry indemnified by the taxpayer through billions of dollars spent on trade mitigation payments, crop insurance subsidies, and disaster relief.”