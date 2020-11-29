Guebert: Gambling on the future of food, rural America

This power underlies the “dysfunction” that Judge Wilkinson warns will, soon or later, “reach… members of the surrounding community”—you, me and Smithfield’s long-suffering neighbors and, allegedly, Tyson’s Waterloo employees.

Event Three: New research proves it.

According to research made public Nov. 19, the day of the Smithfield settlement, corporate ag’s increasing power “has resulted in numerous negative impacts on farmers, workers and their communities as well as consumers, who have experienced higher prices and less innovation.”

The study, completed by Mary Hendrickson of the University of Missouri, Philip Howard of Michigan State University, Emily Miller of Family Farm Action Alliance, and Douglas Constance of Sam Houston State University, has a singular, inescapable point:

Today’s “concentration of ownership, wealth and power… (is) directly related to who… make(s) decisions in food and agriculture…”

And, “We observe that these decisions have increasingly migrated from a more community or public arena into the realm of… those within the biggest firms… (who) have their eye on increasing their power… and although this may increase their profits, it does not usually align with enhancing the public good.”