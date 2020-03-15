Guebert: February’s paradox, March’s struggles

February is a paradox. Leap Year or not, it’s the shortest month of the year yet it always feels like the longest month of winter. Endless gray skies bleed into endless gray days into an almost endless gray month.

Then March appears with its light, color, and hope and February’s dreariness is soon forgotten.

Light, color, and hope are needed this March as political leaders, markets, and the world economy tumble into a virus-choked mud hole of confusion, finger-pointing, and inaction. Worse, this mess will likely get messier.

How much messier? Unknowingly messier.

For example, the coronavirus essentially shut down China for 45 days before the nation somehow — no one knows exactly how — claimed that the number of newly diagnosed citizens began to fall.

What we do know, however, is that 45 days is 12 percent of one year so China, as a nation, may have lost up to 12 percent of its economic activity already this year because of the wide-sweeping illness.

What will the world economy look like if key nations such as Italy, already locked down, and America, where schools, universities, and convention centers are beginning to lock down, take a similar—and, frankly, as miraculously short — time to return to normal?