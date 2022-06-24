GROUETTE: A lesson learned the hard way

I need to chat with you guys about something.

A couple of years ago, I wrote a column about COVID-related stress and panic. I delved into what panic attacks were like for me, and found out that many of you could relate.

In that column, I also revealed that I had an underlying illness in bipolar 2. At that time, the diagnosis was relatively new — even though I knew I had something wrong for as far back as I can remember — and I still was very leery about talking about it.

So, why am I telling you all of this? Because.

Because, when I found out that’s what I had, I denied it. Through and through. I thought my friends would stop hanging out with me. I thought my family would whisper. And why?

Because, I myself had often used the term “bipolar” as an insult. Maybe someone was disagreeable or overreacted about something. “Man, that chick’s bipolar.” Maybe someone was just moody that day. “Bipolar.” Angry? “Bipolar.” Basically, for anyone who wasn’t amiable when I thought they ought to be, I just used the word as a mean descriptor.

Karma, right? You’re telling me.

But in the time since, I learned a lot about why I’ve always felt what I’ve felt, done what I’ve done, and not done what I’ve felt unable to do. I understand why I feel overwhelmed for no reason. I know why I can get by with four hours of sleep for weeks straight but why some other weeks, I barely have it in me to get out of bed. I'm exactly the same person, I just understand myself a lot better.

So, I’m open about it now. My work knows about it, my family, my friends, you guys. And why not? It’s a medical issue that sometimes affects my day. I see a medical provider for it and take prescribed medication for it. Some people have regimens of heart medications or insulin to regulate their health issues. I happen to have a regimen of mood stabilizers, anti-anxiety meds, and antidepressants.

Since I’ve opened up about it, much like with my previous column, I’ve found people who also have bipolar and know exactly what I’m going through. On top of it, I also have an amazing support system and I can talk about it freely, which makes a world of difference to me.

A couple of months ago, though, someone on Twitter went on a bit of a rant about me being so open about it. They said I acted like having bipolar was something to be proud of. They questioned my fitness for my job and suggested the Globe Gazette should terminate my employment because of it.

What??

No, I’m not proud of it. Nor am I ashamed. It’s part of my literal being. Like having brown eyes and curly hair, it’s just always been there. I was furious after reading those comments. But after yelling a few words I learned from Samuel L. Jackson, I realized something:

I bear some responsibility in the creation of the stigma. I called people bipolar. I said it flippantly in front of other people, like it was no big deal. As though someone else wasn’t, at that very moment, curled up on their couch, sobbing in terror. As if it didn’t matter that someone else was staving off hunger for the third night because they were too agitated to even cook dinner. Like there wasn’t another soul somewhere just struggling to stay on the planet for another day.

As if it wasn’t the very thing that I was experiencing, and had been my whole life.

But, can I really get mad at someone for throwing around mental illness as an insult when I’d done the same? Yes, I definitely can. I am mad, but mostly at myself. I’d weaponized it to a point that I couldn’t bear to admit I even had it, and without knowing what it even really was. So, yes. I’m mad.

And the irony here is that if there weren’t as much stigma as there is around mental illness, I probably would’ve gone to the doctor much sooner, had a diagnosis sooner, and refrained from hurling the word “bipolar” about as if it were a scarlet letter.

Most of the people I know with bipolar actually used to do the same thing, and because of that, they were also in denial about their diagnoses. Kind of a sad circle of events, all the way around.

How come we do this? Why are we so mean when it comes to mental illnesses but not other illnesses? And how do we fix that? I don’t have the answers, but I do have a different outlook. And let me tell you, it’s an easy outlook to come by when it’s you it’s happening to. That part’s certainly not lost on me.

I’m lucky enough to have a supportive circle, a job I can work remotely when I can’t leave the house (one with understanding supervisors who won’t fire me, when I’m three weeks into the most agitated state of mania I’ve ever experienced, despite what some Twitter users think should happen), and health insurance to make it all as bearable as possible.

If you can relate to this column and you don’t have a circle, reach out. I’ll be here. If you don’t feel right, go to a mental health specialist; you won’t regret it. If you use mental illness diagnoses as insults, stop.

Being kind is already the path of least resistance, take it.

