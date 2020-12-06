GROUETTE: A belated thank you

When you call the Globe Gazette's local number, I'm usually the one who picks up. Some calls are news tips, some are complaints, and some are people turning to us as North Iowa’s paper of record to ask general questions which they reasonably believe we can answer.

The ones that always strike me as maybe the nicest callers, though, are those who are reaching out for help finding holiday assistance. I believe I have a little insight as to why that is.

Gratitude.

I grew up in a blended family in Mason City with my mom, stepdad, and four siblings. One of those siblings and I shared both biological parents.

My dad lived in Des Moines, and when we visited, the pantry was stocked, the fridge was full, and he cooked three-course meals. Christmases there looked like a Toy-R-Us commercial. But my dad's work took him all over the place, and my sister and I didn’t get to visit as much as we all would’ve liked.

At home in Mason, things were quite different from my dad’s. There were measurable crests and troughs to our family’s budget. Sometimes we had steaks and corn on the cob and chocolate malts. But then there were times throughout the year that we visited the food bank. Times we drank powdered milk and ate sandwiches made with government-issued cheese.