GROUETTE: A belated thank you

When you call the Globe Gazette's local number, I'm usually the one who picks up. Some calls are news tips, some are complaints, and some are people turning to us as North Iowa’s paper of record to ask general questions which they reasonably believe we can answer.
The ones that always strike me as maybe the nicest callers, though, are those who are reaching out for help finding holiday assistance. I believe I have a little insight as to why that is.
Gratitude.
I grew up in a blended family in Mason City with my mom, stepdad, and four siblings. One of those siblings and I shared both biological parents.
My dad lived in Des Moines, and when we visited, the pantry was stocked, the fridge was full, and he cooked three-course meals. Christmases there looked like a Toy-R-Us commercial. But my dad's work took him all over the place, and my sister and I didn’t get to visit as much as we all would’ve liked.
At home in Mason, things were quite different from my dad’s. There were measurable crests and troughs to our family’s budget. Sometimes we had steaks and corn on the cob and chocolate malts. But then there were times throughout the year that we visited the food bank. Times we drank powdered milk and ate sandwiches made with government-issued cheese.
Christmases fluctuated, too. Some were more bountiful, and some saw my mother turn to relief organizations to help fill the gap. Toys For Tots, Shop with a Cop, The Globe’s own Cheer Fund. She’d put our names on the Angel Tree in the mall.
But my mom was always upfront about our money troubles. She wanted us to learn how far a dollar could be stretched. We got jobs as soon as we were old enough – I was 14. I started paying for my own clothes and shoes. I paid my own school registration and bought my school pictures. Paid for my own gas and car insurance. We were well-prepared to move into adulthood.
Many Christmastime charity platforms are designed so the kids are none-the-wiser. They can open their gifts with no suspicions their parents needed help that year. However, my mother always made sure we knew when we were the benefactors of assistance programs. She was adamant during those times that we understood how the generosity of others played a direct role in us having food on the table or presents at Christmas.
The donated gifts were left unwrapped, with only a name tag on it stating which organization it came from. We weren’t to take these things for granted.
One year we only had a couple gifts each, one of which was from the Angel Tree. It was easy to feel disappointed by the stark showing of boxes under the tree, especially knowing I’d return to school from the holiday break only to hear about the veritable mountain of presents my friends had received.
As I pouted, my mother told me something that I didn’t realize then would change my outlook forever.
“Lisa, a stranger went out and spent their money and time shopping for you,” she said. “They thought about what you might like for Christmas, and wanted to give you something nice. They didn’t have to do that for you. They wanted to.”
She was right. But I was a bratty tween, and expressions of gratitude weren’t a part of my vernacular yet. It honestly wasn’t until my first Christmas on my own that those words truly made sense.
I’ll never understand what it's like to be wealthy. I’m not sure I even want to. That the annual erection of a Tiffany-themed Christmas tree at The Music Man Square had once been touted as the denotation of the holiday season, when the Angel Tree is decorated with snowflakes inscribed with the names of children whose families don’t make enough to even purchase a single ornament from Tiffany, highlights how vastly different our worlds can be.
Pulling names off of the Angel Tree as an adult has found me in clear understanding of the impact the charity of others before me really had. How it informed my ability to empathize and not judge other people. And moreover, how it allowed me to truly know what it was to be grateful – even if it took me a while to get there.
The kids I shopped for were strangers, yet I knew them. I knew what their struggles looked like; how they felt around peers whose families had a comfortable budget and seemed to be bursting through the roofs of their houses with high-end trappings.
I know these kids’ parents, too. The exhale of relief that leaves their tense lungs when they receive the assistance they need. The appreciative pitch of their voice is unmistakable.
Gratitude.
So, if you've ever “adopted” a family, plucked a name from an Angel or Giving Tree, donated to Toys for Tots, sent money into the Cheer Fund, or found another way to be charitable, thank you. Truly. You don't know what a difference you're making.
A very belated thank you, as well, to the stranger who bought me the striped terry tracksuit (which I wore nonstop) that led to my mother handing over to me a pretty profound and lasting lesson in selflessness. And gratitude.
