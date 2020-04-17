Greenfield: Honoring our workers in the fight against COVID-19

As sanitation workers keep our neighborhoods clean during this public health crisis, the least we can do is ensure their access to affordable health care and pay them enough to support their families.

Our truck drivers deserve a fair wage for the long hours they put in, delivering essential supplies to our communities.

All workers should be able to do their jobs safely, without fear of getting sick. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently announced a shortage order for personal protective equipment, and the lack of gear threatens us all - especially our frontline workers. I support using the Defense Production Act to expand manufacturing of masks, gloves, and other life-saving supplies.

We should also increase premium pay for frontline workers and direct payments to the families of workers who have fallen ill. I know firsthand the difference that hand up can make, and we need to ensure no one working to protect us gets left behind in this crisis.

Finally, we should recommit ourselves to our working families by giving every Iowan access to the skills and education needed to earn a good living. When we get through this crisis, let’s expand partnerships with trade unions to boost skills training and apprenticeships so folks can earn while they learn.