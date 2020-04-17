Greenfield: Honoring our workers in the fight against COVID-19

My first husband was an electrical worker with IBEW. His union ensured that he made a good wage from the time he started as an apprentice. We were a proud union family on a path to our own American dream.
When he died in an accident on that job, his hard-earned union benefits, along with Social Security survivor benefits and support from friends and family, helped me get back on my feet and pursue a career where I could support our young boys.
As I campaign for U.S. Senate, I’m reminded of this often -- especially now as we pull together to combat this pandemic. We owe our gratitude to the hardworking Iowans going in early and staying late to keep our shelves stocked, our hospitals running, and our lights on. Washington must recognize the sacrifices they are making.
When I released my “Jobs that Need to Get Done” plan to put workers first during this pandemic, I meant it. We should prioritize the folks keeping our state running through this crisis.
Our health care workers and first responders are working bravely to keep us safe. We need to make sure they have the personal protective equipment they need.
If grocery store employees can keep the shelves stocked, Washington should guarantee them paid sick leave. No one should ever have to choose between staying home sick or going broke.
As sanitation workers keep our neighborhoods clean during this public health crisis, the least we can do is ensure their access to affordable health care and pay them enough to support their families.
Our truck drivers deserve a fair wage for the long hours they put in, delivering essential supplies to our communities.
All workers should be able to do their jobs safely, without fear of getting sick. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently announced a shortage order for personal protective equipment, and the lack of gear threatens us all - especially our frontline workers. I support using the Defense Production Act to expand manufacturing of masks, gloves, and other life-saving supplies.
We should also increase premium pay for frontline workers and direct payments to the families of workers who have fallen ill. I know firsthand the difference that hand up can make, and we need to ensure no one working to protect us gets left behind in this crisis.
Finally, we should recommit ourselves to our working families by giving every Iowan access to the skills and education needed to earn a good living. When we get through this crisis, let’s expand partnerships with trade unions to boost skills training and apprenticeships so folks can earn while they learn.
We can create more opportunities by investing in our infrastructure - including our crumbling roads, bridges, and rural broadband. We need to do it the right way, paying prevailing wages on public projects so hardworking Iowans can support their families. I strongly support the PRO Act, which would strengthen workers’ rights and help them fight for better wages, health care, and workplace safety.
Iowans get through tough times by pulling together. Labor unions are a huge part of that. I’m proud to have earned the support of unions representing more than 65,000 Iowans, and I’ll always see that we’re putting our workers first.
I’ll never forget who was there for me when I needed a hand up, or who it is that’s working so hard right now - and every day - to keep our lights on, deliver our mail, keep our streets clean, and keep us all safe and healthy.
Volunteers provide lunch to truck drivers
A group of volunteers, led by Janey Burik of Mason City, are packing up lunches and handing them out to truck drivers who filter into a weigh station on Interstate 35 just south of Northwood.
Theresa Greenfield is a businesswoman and candidate for U.S. Senate.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!