Grassley, Naig: Iowa agriculture plows ahead on front lines of pandemic

From our leadership positions in the U.S. Senate and as Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture, there’s no daylight between our efforts to support Iowa farmers and our state’s renewable fuels industry. At the federal level, we’re making the case to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to use the Commodity Credit Corporation funds to help the biofuels industry get through this crisis. We’re also working in lock-step with Iowa's leaders in our state’s food, agriculture, fuel, and critical manufacturing industries to keep supply chains up and running.

At the state level, that means working with Gov. Kim Reynolds to support the entire food and agriculture community. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is providing information to ag producers and businesses while also supporting consumer protection through essential inspections.