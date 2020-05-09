Government is the true enemy: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is beginning to become more clear all the time who the enemy is. Is it COVID-19?

No.

Congress has authorized $3.5 trillion in spending in the last five weeks. As a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product), this is what was spent in five years during and after the last recession.

For those of us who don't believe money grows on trees, this points to our own government as the real villain in this crisis. Our representatives should be ashamed of their mistrust of the people who voted them into office and of their careless spending and fascistic control over our businesses.

The lockdowns will make future waves of infection worse as the virus is not allowed to produce a societal resistance. Strict hygienic standards have been ignored because of a careless belief that government can solve every problem.

The burden of all this debt will fall on those least able to afford it no matter how much our rulers claim the rich can fund every pipe dream that comes along. You'll see.

Fritz Groszkruger, Dumont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0