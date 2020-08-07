Gov. Reynolds handling COVID pandemic well: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sorry to you survey people who picked and chose who to interview to determine that Gov. Reynolds has totally caused the COVID epidemic in Iowa, all along I thought it was Trump!

I think she has done an excellent job and not fallen into the stupid traps set by the liberals to make them look good. Minnesota under the dictatorship of Walz has just as much of an increase in cases as Iowa and they have their silly mask laws and other restrictions.

Don't get me wrong, I am not anti-mask but face it, the virus that causes COVID is not the size of a housefly, it will go through a porous mask like it's not there. Most of this whole COVID thing is a figment of the media anyway and if you believe the numbers, well, like the song says, I'll sell you an oceanfront property in Arizona.

Well, Gov. Reynolds, you are doing a great job! It's nice to not live in one of those states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and in a state where you can use your own brain to decide what's best for you and your family. As mentioned in a few other letters, this whole COVID thing, the riots, it's all a political smear tactic, anyway.

Ron Schacht, Kensett

