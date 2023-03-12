Related to this story

Most Popular

Sayles: Worrying about worrying

Sayles: Worrying about worrying

If worrying was a super-power, I'd be in comic books. I can't help it and every single one of you parents and grandparents out there know I sp…

LETTER: Is this who we are, Iowa?

LETTER: Is this who we are, Iowa?

I enjoyed reading Kent Verkrysees' March 3 letter to the editor, "Fossil fuels made us great." Thank you for your service. I also served durin…

LETTER: Plastic no one wants

LETTER: Plastic no one wants

I enjoyed reading Kent Verkrysees' March 3 letter to the editor, "Fossil fuels made us great." Thank you for your service. I also served durin…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio