STOP. Here we go again. Congress is soo poor that they want to give themselves another pay raise.

Interesting how there is always money for them, but not for the Social Security or Medicare. They have medical plan that puts Medicare to shame. And we pay for it. Pelosi makes $250,000 and Congressional pay is $174,000.

Time to say NO and give the Social Security recipients a 10% pay increase instead of 0.1 or 0.2%.

Let's have a TEA PARTY. Let's send all congressional representatives a letter saying "NO TO PAYRAISE. SOCIAL SECURITY GETS 10 PERCENT." Include a tea bag in every letter. Bet you will get response.

Bill White, Mason City

