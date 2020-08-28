GDP growth comes under Dems not GOP: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Steve Corbin's guest editorial this past week.

For years it has been said Republicans are best for the economy. Many don't realize that the Democrats have been by far, nearly two-to-one, the best stewards of the economy.

Just these facts from Steve Corbin's editorial should lay to rest any doubt. Since 1947, "Real GDP growth rose every time a Democrat replaced a Republican in the White House and fell every time a Republican replaced a Democrat. No exceptions." Also, "Since 1947, when quarterly GDP number began, real GDP growth grew by 18.6% during a typical Democratic four-year term but only 10.6% during a typical Republican term."

Actually one can go back 90 years and come up with nearly the same and it is right there in black and white, all one needs to do is Google it. Many don't believe it but it is fact and that is a long term record not just some short term survey.

For us Independent voters that may have voted Trump in 2016 it is certainly something to consider. The only thing holding this economy together presently is all the trillions created, out of thin air, and now put to work in stocks. How long is that going to last?

It may come down to hearing, "You're fired!"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0