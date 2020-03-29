From the publisher: Stay together, stay strong and we'll be OK

What a whirlwind we are living in. No one could have even imagined what this pandemic would do to us individually, to our community, to our country or to our world. The range of emotions that I have gone through I am sure is similar to each of you.

First I was in denial, this is something that is just being sensationalized, like a weather forecast that says we'll get several feet of snow and not be able to go anywhere, and then we get 3 inches. Then I got a bit mad as I thought about how inconvenient this was to my family, my friends, my colleagues and my 401k. Next, I experienced fear, and all of the “what if” questions that can drive you crazy.

COVID-19 does not know discrimination, as it has affected each and every one of us in some significant way. From our businesses that are taking losses and trying to figure out how to keep doors open, to taking care of our staffs with worries of how long we can endure. Both large businesses and small businesses alike are feeling the pain. Our health care workers are on the front lines putting their lives in harm’s way for each of us. Our grocery stores are just trying to keep the shelves full. There are the parents who suddenly have their kids at home and are expected to homeschool them while working from home themselves. The stress goes on and on.

