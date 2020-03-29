From the publisher: Stay together, stay strong and we'll be OK

What a whirlwind we are living in. No one could have even imagined what this pandemic would do to us individually, to our community, to our country or to our world. The range of emotions that I have gone through I am sure is similar to each of you.
First I was in denial, this is something that is just being sensationalized, like a weather forecast that says we'll get several feet of snow and not be able to go anywhere, and then we get 3 inches. Then I got a bit mad as I thought about how inconvenient this was to my family, my friends, my colleagues and my 401k. Next, I experienced fear, and all of the “what if” questions that can drive you crazy.
COVID-19 does not know discrimination, as it has affected each and every one of us in some significant way. From our businesses that are taking losses and trying to figure out how to keep doors open, to taking care of our staffs with worries of how long we can endure. Both large businesses and small businesses alike are feeling the pain. Our health care workers are on the front lines putting their lives in harm’s way for each of us. Our grocery stores are just trying to keep the shelves full. There are the parents who suddenly have their kids at home and are expected to homeschool them while working from home themselves. The stress goes on and on.
I know that many people think that the media is profiting from this crisis. That could not be further from the truth. Our newsroom is working around the clock to bring you the most accurate, up-to-date national and local information. Our advertising staff is meeting with businesses large and small on ways to help them. With many of them understandably cutting their budgets. We will continue to bring you the news to your doorstep, you laptop and your cell phone as quickly as we can.
But in the end we are a strong community. This crisis teaches us how to pivot in business decisions, come together while staying a social distance apart and put others above ourselves.
The last emotion I have is a sense of calm and commitment to this community. I have confidence in our community and our leaders to make decisions that will be the best for the community as a whole. Please make sure to follow the guidelines of staying home if you are sick, wash your hands often and practice social distancing.
I know these are tough times, tougher than most of us have ever seen. However, I know we will come through it all. This experience will leave us with scars for sure, but it will also make us stronger, wiser and more prepared for the next crisis that will come our way.
Janet Johnson is the publisher of the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0507.
