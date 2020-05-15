Formerly local TV station has abandoned Mason City: Letter

Am I the only person who feels like KIMT has turned their back on the community that has supported them for decades? I can't help but feel greed is the impetus behind KIMT's decision to abandon Mason City. It is clearly not the welfare of our community that guides them in decision making. If they cared about our community they would not have left us for an already oversaturated market that is definitely not lacking in local stations to serve the needs of that community. Seems like they had a duty to keep us safe in the moment that no one else is equipped to do.