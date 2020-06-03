First Security looks forward to lobby reopening: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is an exciting time in Iowa. The weather is getting warmer, restrictions are being eased on businesses all around us, and people are looking forward to getting back to normal. Still, the public health data regarding COVID-19 and the number of event cancellations in the coming months serve as proof that “normal” won’t return for quite some time. While we’re all looking forward to the convenience of our lobbies reopening, it’s something that can only be done after significant work and planning.

As of now, we are preparing our lobbies for a reopening to be done in stages beginning in mid-to-late June. The first stage will be to reopen the lobbies of locations that typically see the most customers. We will be in contact soon regarding which locations will reopen first and when.

To prepare for this phased reopening, we will be organizing our lobbies to mitigate the inherent increased risk. We’ll be staffing in a way that allows us to provide more assistance to customers. You can expect to see us wearing masks, and we’ll encourage you to do so. You’ll also notice new protective barriers and signage to encourage distancing per CDC guidelines. When we’re confident safer in-person transactions can be achieved, we’ll be happy to welcome you back in.