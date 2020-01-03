Fill the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund: Letter

Nearly a decade ago, 63% of Iowans voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. That fund would work toward improving Iowa’s water quality, farmland and natural wildlife habitats, and providing opportunities for recreation, including funds for bike trails. Iowans love to ride bikes, but wish we had more safe bike trails. There are many ways in which water quality needs to be improved, and climate change, with significant weather events like the historic floods of last spring, needs to be addressed.

The Iowa Legislature has never funded the trust with state sales tax increase of 3/8th of a cent. A recent poll showed that now 69% of Iowans support this increase, up from the original 63%. Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated there is discussion of a plan to fill the fund, and voting on this could occur during the next legislative session which opens next month.

Please contact your senator and representative to indicate your support for Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund as it is discussed in the Senate and House of Representatives.