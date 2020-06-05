Fascism is what we should really be worried about: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some people seems to be concerned about socialism, they should be scared of fascism. Fascism is ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.

Citizens United has open up this process; you can thank the Supreme Court for this. (Justices Roberts and Thomas)

I’m not scared of government for the people by the people, What I ‘m scared of is an individual or a corporation controlling my life, with only their profit and greed in mind. You don’t have a vote when these entities are in control.

Unregulated capitalism is no better than fascism. We need to use the laws on the books (anti trust laws) and repeal Citizen United.

“The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself that, in its essence is Fascism.” This is a quote by FDR

James Berge, Kensett

