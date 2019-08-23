{{featured_button_text}}

Democrat leaders, especially those running for president, continue to blame President Trump for the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

One of these shooters was a Democrat socialist who supported Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Previous mass shooters during the Obama presidency included Muslim terrorists at the Pulse Nightclub and in San Bernardino, California.

GG letter web logo

Evil comes in all colors, ethnicities and political affiliations, and Democrats should quit the ignorant rhetoric of blaming our president.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments