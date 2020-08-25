Everyone deserves space: Letter

Elderly adults are terrified to get too close to anyone during this pandemic. Having to the leave the safety of home to get groceries when there is no one else to do it for them, is daunting.
Masks alienate them as they look at the rest of us and see possible danger if we are getting too close. Take a breath in our busy lives and really notice those around us. Slow down and give everyone some space.
Rose Hauser, Mason City
