Ernst: Solutions are only 'hard discussions'

Senator Ernst is up for re-election. Looking at her voting record as state senator, I noticed she voted against loans for small Iowa businesses! In Congress, with her lovely smile, she voted against funds for public schools, and also wished to dissolve the Department of Education. (This retired teacher bristled at no representation in Congress.) She thought it a good idea to pay for tax cuts with big cuts to Medicare, and a firm “No” on a bipartisan bill to allow Medicare to negotiate prices on prescription drugs. (Hmm, big pharma donations?) “I actually have the courage” to vote against Iowans care. Now she will vote against the ACA again and make it stick this time, hurting among others both veterans and women’s rights to have control over the most intimate part of their bodies. She’s accused Democrats of “drifting toward infanticide!” (Republicans have never devised a comprehensive affordable healthcare plan.) Her 3 plus million and an “atta girl” from the NRA was evident when she wouldn’t vote for renewing the Violence Against Women Act which included a “boyfriend loophole.” This involved denying guns to abusive men with restraining orders and convicted abusers. (These murders have risen significantly—especially for women.) Even Joni is a victim herself. Ernst was ignored by Trump regarding the ethanol/waivers issue — until reelection time. Farmers have felt the effects of Trump’s trade war and of climate change. She won’t believe the science that connects extreme weather patterns to climate change. Greenfield believes in that science.