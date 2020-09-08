Ernst leaves Iowans without aid: Letter

Senator Joni Ernst has once again let Iowans down. She has been taking a meaningless victory lap for claiming she could get relief aid to Iowans affected by the derecho. Trump assured her and Governor Kim Reynolds that “it will be taken care of.” It’s been almost a month (August 10) since the devastation, and the people of Eastern Iowa continue to wait for the federal aid they need.
She has become a fly-over Washington insider. Joni Ernst flies over, surveys the damage, and has a couple of photo opts before leaving to go back to Washington. If she cared about Iowans, Joni would be using her power that she has cultivated for the past three years as Trump’s cheerleader and get Iowans the relief aid they so desperately need now.
Julie Granger, Woden
