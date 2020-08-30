Ernst: Iowans get knocked down, but always get back up again

Over in Marshalltown — a community that is no stranger to natural disasters — I met with some volunteers at the local Salvation Army. These men and women truly do God’s work, volunteering their time to package and deliver meals to ensure their neighbors get a decent meal. And during this same visit to Marshall County, I got to thank some of our front line workers – our line men – who have literally been working around the clock to restore power to Iowans. Some folks have even traveled from out of state to help out. It’s remarkable how people come together during tragedy.

This same spirit of volunteerism is something I witnessed during the 2008 floods when I was on the ground in Cedar Rapids with the Iowa National Guard. Folks came together for the good of their neighbors and community, and they did it with a smile on their face. And that’s true of Iowans near my home in Montgomery, Mills, and Fremont counties. We’ve faced significant flooding and damage – and while at the federal level I’ve been working with the Army Corps on recovery efforts and flood mitigation projects—my neighbors were taking meals to folks and just checking in on one another to make sure they were okay.

Folks, in times of need, Iowans will always help out their fellow Iowans. I’m so proud of our state and the way we respond to challenges.