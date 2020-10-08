 Skip to main content
Elect AnnMarie Legler: Letter
Elect AnnMarie Legler: Letter

AnnMarie Legler
Photo provided by AnnMarie Legler

A few weeks ago we posted this on Facebook:

Well, it is official because we have AnnMarie Legler's sign in our front yard. You see, we seldom put out signs but this one is personal and not about politics; it is about the person that is most qualified to do the job! We believe that there is one clear cut choice for the recorder's job.

We hope that you will join us by casting your vote for and electing AnnMarie Legler to this position!

Jerry and Cathee Anderson, Mason City

