The free press battle was already fought and won

It was a victory for the First Amendment in a case that never should have been brought in the first place.

A jury in Des Moines on Wednesday acquitted a journalist who was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police while covering protests of racial injustice in May. The arrest of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri and her ex-boyfriend Spenser Robnett deservedly drew international condemnation as an attack on press freedoms.

According to the Associated Press, more than 100 groups called for the dismissal of charges, but prosecutors aggressively pursued them anyway.

Remarking on the case, the Iowa Freedom of Information Council stated that “All Iowans should be troubled by this abuse of prosecutorial discretion. The Founding Fathers wrote the First Amendment for this very purpose — to allow the media to scrutinize the actions of law officers.”

Amnesty International, which usually has its hands full fighting for human rights denied by oppressive authoritarian regimes, found it necessary to weigh in on similar repression in what is supposedly the world's foremost defender of freedom of speech.

“Reporting at a protest as a working member of the media is not a crime, and treating it as one constitutes a human rights violation."