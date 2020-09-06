Reynolds must order mask mandate

The governor has failed that test. She has refused to follow the science. She has leaped from one excuse to the next to push away what the best medical experts in the country, and in her own state, are telling her.

As the number of cases have climbed, she has stuck to her guns. That’s been apparent on a number of fronts.

Last week, Iowa State University said it planned to let the Cyclones football team hold its home opener in the company of 25,000 fans, a move that outraged many in the community and across the country. The governor just shrugged her shoulders.

“Don’t go if you don’t think it’s safe,” was her reply.

Luckily, Iowa State President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen found the courage to reverse course. A statement by the athletic department said she took into account feedback from the community and decided it was not a good idea.

Such humility is not easy, and we applaud Wintersteen for taking this step.