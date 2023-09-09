This is the eulogy Mayor Bill Schickel delivered for Councilman Tom Thoma on Sept. 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City.

This morning we gather to remember and celebrate the life of a friend, a journalist and a public servant — Councilman Tom Thoma.

On behalf of the entire community, Candi and I extend our deepest condolences to the family gathered here this morning.

As you know, Tom also had an extended family well beyond his immediate family here today.

How is it that Tom had such a big extended family? Because Tom truly understood friendship. Thank you, Tom, for being such a good friend. Something we certainly cannot have too much of in a time such as this. Former Globe staffer Doug Barrett put it best when he said: “Mason City lost its best friend.”

Just look around. So many friends gathered here today. From what we affectionately call “The Globe Tribe,” “The Surf Tribe,” “The City Hall Tribe,” if I might, “The Trinity Tribe,” really, all of Mason City was “Tom’s Tribe.”

Tom also was a great journalist. One of the first people I met when I came to work for the Globe Gazette a long time ago. We talked about things like getting the story first, but first getting it right. I always sensed Tom bringing empathy and compassion to the people and events in the news.

There were some traditional rules of journalism practiced at the Globe Gazette. Exploring all sides. Fairness. Balance. Then weaving those things into a story. My friend, former Globe Managing Editor Jane Reynolds, also with us today, described Tom as an extraordinary writer. She said even in the past year when he was in the hospital and rehab facility he would continue his writing—-send us jokes, spirit lifters, thank yous. Here I thought I was the only one.

The late gentleman journalist and author John Skipper even used a quote from Tom for the title of his well received book, “No Time for Journalism, Boys -- Just Type!” A nostalgic story about how a newspaper can serve as the heart of a community.

Tom certainly had a heart for journalism. But he also had a heart for public service. And his skills as a journalist made him a better public servant.

On a side note, I have a confession to make. I wish Tom were here today to help me with these remarks. Thank you Tom for being the unseen hand behind so many of my talks over the years. I think he would have advised me to "be brief, and then be quiet."

The qualities that made Tom a great journalist certainly made him a superb public servant: Looking at all sides. Listening. Fairness. Balance. Then weaving together great public policy.

Councilman Thoma also possessed an uncanny ability to bridge divides. In an era where political polarization often threatens progress, Tom’s thoughtful and rational approach to governance served as a shining example.

He never allowed personal biases or party affiliations to cloud his judgment; instead he focused on what truly mattered: the betterment of the entire community. He fostered an environment where constructive dialogue thrived. Mason City is a testament to his ability to unite people, turning challenges into opportunities and transforming differences into strengths. Tom’s mission was building a strong sense of community.

Today we bid farewell to Tom Thoma, but his legacy will endure in the hearts of all whose lives he touched. Up until the very end, he taught us the power of unity, compassion and perseverance — a legacy that will continue to shape Mason City’s future.

Though we mourn his loss, let us celebrate this remarkable life and cherish the incredible impact he had on all of us—on our community.

Councilman Tom Thoma, your unwavering dedication, selflessness and compassion will forever inspire us. Rest in peace, dear friend.