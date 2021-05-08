Editorial: Tech firms should pay local media for its work

This editorial originally appeared in The Omaha World-Herald.

Tech giants such as Google and Facebook enjoy enormous advantages under the law. They not only decide what material will appear online on their platforms; they also decide how much compensation — if any — go to the organizations that actually produce that content.

News publishers produce an immense quantity of material that appears on those online platforms. It's high-quality material, in strong demand by readers, and it generates tremendous ad revenue for the online giants. Consider the events of the past year alone: The arrival of COVID and the extraordinary transformations in our lives due to the pandemic. The important national dialogue regarding policing and a wide array of racial issues. Week after week, month after month, journalists have provided invaluable coverage of those issues.