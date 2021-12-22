Editorial: Iowa institutionalizes too many with disabilities

The Justice Department laid it right on the line.

In a report issued earlier this month, federal officials said Iowa relies far too heavily on institutions to house people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Justice Department said Iowa is almost certainly violating the Americans for Disabilities Act and if it doesn’t change, the state may well face a federal lawsuit.

We hope state leaders are listening, and not just because of the threat of legal action. More importantly, because the report is a poor reflection on how the state deals with people with intellectual disabilities.

The federal government’s yearlong investigation said that not only are the state-run resource centers in Glenwood and Woodward unnecessarily segregating people with disabilities from their home communities, but that the state relies too heavily on disabled people living in privately-run residential facilities and nursing homes.

“The state plans, administers, and funds its public health care service system in a manner that unnecessarily segregates people with intellectual disabilities in the Resource Centers, and almost certainly many other institutions, rather than providing these services where people live, in their community,” the report said.

Consider this: The Justice Department said that Iowa is among five states that are the biggest users of intermediate care facilities. The state’s utilization rate is more than twice that of 35 other states, the Justice Department said.

The size of these facilities can vary, from 4 beds to 96 beds, but more than a quarter of them are larger than 18 beds.

Other states have worked to get people with disabilities out of institutions, cutting the number nationally by about 50% since 1982, according to the report. But in Iowa, the number has stayed roughly the same. About 1,800 Iowans with intellectual disabilities are living in private intermediate care facilities.

Separately, the Justice Department estimated that between 600 and 1,000 Iowans with intellectual disabilities, related conditions, or both, are living in nursing homes across the state, and that Iowa has the fourth highest rate of nursing home utilization for people with disabilities. The report added that another 274 people with intellectual disabilities are living in psychiatric facilities across the state.

We think the quality of any facility, no matter its size or classification, should be judged individually. Indeed the most appropriate setting for a person with a disability must be judged on that same basis. But Iowa’s bias toward institutions is evident.

It’s long been clear the state-run institutions at Glenwood and Woodward have had significant problems. This latest Justice Department report is the second phase of an investigation that began in 2019 with the Glenwood facility. A year ago, the Justice Department said residents there were subjected to human experiments, inadequate healthcare and weren’t given enough protection from harm.

Iowa recognizes it has a problem.

Kelly Garcia, the head of the Department of Human Services, acknowledged “Iowa has a longstanding history of over-reliance on institutional settings.” However, she promised that her team is “committed to building out the array of services to ensure individuals are able to live their most independent lives as possible.”

But as the Justice Department report makes clear, the state admitted to its lapses years ago. Still, the problem persists.

If it’s a question of funding, the state has a huge surplus that can be tapped.

It doesn’t look like the federal government is willing to wait much longer for this situation to be remedied.

“The Civil Rights Division will actively defend the rights of individuals with disabilities to participate fully in community life,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement accompanying the report.

It is past time that Iowa dealt with this problem. Other states, including Illinois, have found themselves having to respond to lawsuits alleging violations of the ADA, and we’d rather the Justice Department not have to take action against Iowa.

But this isn’t about avoiding legal action. Most importantly, all people with intellectual disabilities deserve the right to live in the most integrated settings appropriate to their needs. Iowa officials say they recognize that. Now, it’s time to make it happen.

