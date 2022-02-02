Editorial: Don't just slash taxes, make the state better

Don’t accuse Republicans in charge of Iowa of timidity.

The individual income tax currently provides the biggest single chunk of state revenue, more than 40% of net tax receipts. Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislative leaders have introduced three big-idea bills to stop collecting a third or more of that money — one proposal could eventually abolish the state income tax.

The new bills contain some interesting ideas. They are undoubtedly politically prudent: Each, for instance, includes provisions to get rid of taxes on retirement income and certain lease and inheritance income after farmers retire.

The election-year mailers and TV ads all but write themselves. But the attention to retirement income is indicative of what may become a missed opportunity to more broadly examine Iowa’s tapestry of income, sales, property and other taxes, the indispensable services they do (and could) support, and the varying burdens the taxes place on Iowans in varying circumstances.

While we look forward to hearing more from Legislative Services Agency experts about the precise implications of Senate Study Bill 3074, House Study Bill 626, and the governor’s plan, it doesn’t take a fiscal analyst to see that many retirees would realize significant savings that primarily augment, say, their vacation budgets.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with that on its face, and surely the relief would help keep other retirees afloat. But many categories of Iowans would receive only negligible benefits under these plans. Reynolds says the income tax portion of her legislation would save the “average” family $1,300 a year once it’s fully implemented. Lower-income Iowans can be sure the bump will be far, far smaller for them. Worse, the largely status-quo spending proposed by Reynolds means there is little likelihood of the scale of forward-looking investments in such things as water quality that truly would make Iowa a better place to live for everybody.

The proposal from Senate Republicans seems to come closest to having at least a segment of a vision. By diverting some sales tax revenue to the Iowa Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, it would finally act on Iowans’ unmistakable message 12 years ago when they passed a constitutional amendment creating the conservation fund, which has never received an appropriation.

The mechanism could be the only way this long-overdue funding will come to pass: The measure would eliminate the 1-cent local-option sales tax that almost every community in the state uses and raise the state sales tax to 7%, from 6%, through 2050. Few people buying goods would notice a difference; the state would provide local governments, in theory, with about the same amount of money as they get now; and state coffers would forgo a portion of the sales tax revenue they currently enjoy.

The Senate also would follow through on years of complaints about the complexity of Iowa’s corporate taxes by rethinking some tax credits while lowering base tax rates. On the other hand, local governments would have good cause to fear losing local sales tax revenue at a future Legislature’s whim. And the Senate legislation doubles down on revenue reductions, setting a lower personal income tax rate than other bills and instructing executive branch officials to keep lowering rates, as budget surpluses permit, until they reach zero. (Another gimmick is tacked on for good measure: renaming the state “taxpayer relief fund” the “individual income tax elimination fund.”)

At a household level, nobody opposes lower tax bills. Republicans have seemingly eternally posited that individuals almost always know better than government how to spend money. These bills follow earlier measures — in both divided government and Republican-majority rule — for more modest income-tax reductions and restrictions on property tax collections.

Tax relief should be carefully targeted so that the savings provide the maximum possible boost to individuals’ and families’ health and the state’s economy. And Iowa shouldn’t reflexively forfeit resources that the state, as a collective representative of its people, is most competent to invest, in good schools, parks, sustainability and other quality-of-life initiatives.

A flat tax is almost certainly not careful targeting. When it comes to making sure each dollar is used to its best purpose, It’s hard to reconcile tireless efforts at the Statehouse to reduce safety-net spending, through such methods as a “means test” for food assistance, with undiscriminating tax eliminations.

Change is afoot. To do what’s best for Iowans, legislative Republicans should listen closely in coming weeks as economists, other experts and even Democrats crunch the numbers and highlight potential impacts on constituents.

This editorial was first printed in the Des Moines Register.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0