Editorial: As school board members, be a positive force for change

Congratulations to new school board members throughout Iowa.

Among locally elected officials, you play one of the most important roles. You’re not only making decisions for today, you’re affecting our children, our community, our state and our nation for years to come.

Take the job seriously and question proposals you’re given and changes you’re expected to make. Just because someone has the loudest voice in the room doesn’t mean it’s the one you should follow.

Just when you think you’ve heard enough to make an informed decision, take a minute and listen to one more person. Your conscience will thank you.

We’ve seen parents concerned about the district's nickname, curriculum, new programs, testing and mask mandates. The board has had to confront staff shortages and come up with a plan to hire a new superintendent. Don’t rush to judgment.

Change is as inevitable as a new school year. The idea of virtual classes is something many never considered five years ago.

While specific issues may have fueled your desire to be on the board, don’t make them the focus of your tenure.

Remember: Students, teachers and staff have been through the most difficult two years in recent history. They’ve had to adapt to changing times, lost traditions. Get in the classrooms and talk to them. See what matters and determine how you can meet their needs.

Need proof? Discarding classes in cursive writing may not seem like such a big deal until you hand a child a letter from a grandparent and he or she can’t read it.

Similarly, promoting science, technology and math over writing, reading and the arts creates an imbalance that is often difficult to regain. Fund wisely. Fund well.

Think back to your own education. Remember those teachers who had an impact on you and try to recall what they did to make you want to learn. Lean into that. Schools decades – even centuries – ago produced scholars, leaders, politicians, parents and soldiers who have gotten us through some of the most trying times in history. They, too, had passionate boards.

Be that kind of representative.

And when you hand out diplomas at the end of this school year, be sure you can say you did everything possible to prepare graduates for a future that they never could have imagined.

Be a positive force for change. Future generations will thank you.

This editorial was first published in the Sioux City Journal.

