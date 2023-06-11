Hello fellow North Iowans!

I wanted to make our boating community aware of a silent danger that is lurking on our pontoons that the pontoon industry has been aware of for years, but most boaters know nothing about. Faulty gates and the side-rail hinges.

The design of the pontoon gate is rounded across the top, leaving large space at the top of the gate where it connects to the side railing. This large space then quickly narrows, leading right down to the sharp metal hinges of the gates. Getting a hand or finger caught in there, the result is that the gate then acts as a knife, severing whatever may come into contact with it.

This is exactly what happened to me on Memorial Day weekend on my own pontoon out on Clear Lake. All I was doing was climbing off of the side of the gate area to drop down into the water at State Park beach. I grabbed onto the gate as I was hopping off, getting my fingers caught in between the gate and the side rail. The pull of my body weight then forced my hand into the hinge, severing my right pinky finger and damaging tendons and nerves in my hand.

Thankfully, Dr. Rattay over at Mercy worked his magic and we are hopeful that we can save part of, if not all of the finger. (I also wish to thank the Clear Lake paramedics, Sheriff Tammy Cavette and the amazing emergency room crew that took great care of me, along with the people within our lake community that stopped to help!)

I thought it was a freak accident until I looked into it. There have been lawsuits against pontoon companies for years trying to get them to change the design, due to multiple people losing fingers, the majority of which were children. The pontoon manufacturers still haven’t corrected the design flaw, and families continue to purchase these boats every year, unaware of the danger that has such a simple fix.

For now, all we can do is buy an after market railing finger guard kit to protect ourselves. You can find them on Amazon for less than twenty dollars, and they are super easy to install.

I am simply trying to get the word out about something that is so simple to fix, and that

can save families from going through the trauma of an accident like I did. If the pontoon manufacturers won’t listen, we have to take care of the issue ourselves and save each other. I beg you, share this letter far and wide with anyone that has a pontoon, especially families with small children.

Stay safe!