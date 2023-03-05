It’s difficult to find a government program, or much of anything for that matter, more popular than Social Security. A nationwide AARP survey found 96% of those polled supported Social Security and considered the program either important or the “most important” government program in existence. Comparatively, a recent nationwide survey on celebrities found Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had the highest favorability rating with 82% of Americans finding him favorable. Yes, Social Security is more popular than The Rock.

How is it Republicans and Democrats can universally agree on anything these days, let alone the value of a government program? Consider that same AARP survey found 81% of respondents said they either now rely, or plan to rely on Social Security for their retirement income. Now consider that Social Security has never missed a payment. It’s easy to see the value in a critically important, dependable program.

Like clockwork, millions of Americans, including 647,000 Iowans, receive the Social Security benefits they've earned through a lifetime of hard work.

Social Security is a guaranteed source of income you’ve earned by paying into the program that helps provide financial security in retirement. For most Americans, Social Security is the only reliable inflation-protected income source that helps them keep up with rising prices, and you can’t outlive the benefits. It also provides survivor and disability benefits to millions of Americans.

It’s hard to overstate the impact of Social Security. Before its creation in 1935, it’s estimated that roughly half of seniors without income and savings lived in poverty, were dependent on family or the poorhouse, a horrific institution where residents lived in squalor and were known as inmates. Social Security addressed this injustice by recognizing that certain changes in life – retirement, illness, injury, and death – can cause a family’s income to plunge through no fault of their own.

From the start, benefits were linked to work. You earn Social Security by working and contributing to the program for a period of years. Most of the U.S. workforce is now covered by the program, which is largely financed by workers’ payroll taxes. This is different from other programs that are supported by general tax revenues and pay benefits only to certain individuals.

Another distinctive trait of Social Security is that your benefits are guaranteed. They don’t rise and fall with the stock market or depend on your employers’ decisions. Social Security payments are calculated based on your highest 35 years of earnings and your age when you or your dependent starts collecting Social Security benefits.

For all these reasons, Social Security stands out as a great and popular success.

Of course, our society has changed a great deal since Social Security’s birth in the Great Depression. Yet by some measures, the program is becoming even more important in the 21st century.

Increased longevity keeps adding to the cost of retirement. Prices for basic necessities continue to rise. Many Americans have little or no savings, and employer-paid pensions are increasingly scarce. More seniors are single and lack family support.

Given these realities, we must keep Social Security strong, and Iowans are once again in a unique position to advocate and engage. Candidates for president have started coming to our state, and we have the privilege to listen and ask questions.

You can act today by joining the Iowans for Securing Social Security coalition. Here you will learn about the challenges related to Social Security and local events on the horizon aimed at learning about the issue and engaging candidates for president. The events start in March and will continue throughout the summer.

Social Security is income you have earned and can depend on, and this is as important and relevant as ever. We need to give young people the confidence that they will receive the benefits they’re earning now through their hard work, just as their parents and grandparents have done.