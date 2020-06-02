Don't use the same brush to paint all people: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As children, we are so impressionable. We watch verbals and nonverbals from our parents, peers, coworkers, relatives, neighbors, and friends. We even derive our values from music, television, movies, social media, Hollywood, news sources, schools, college professors and textbooks. All these taught us who, how, and what to judge and what to believe. We've learned to love, respect, work, fear, worry, and even hate people based on what they look like on the outside.

But regardless of who raised us and how great their influence was on us, we still have a choice. I was born in India. I experienced abuse of all kinds there and in the adoptive home for nine years. I grew up in Mason City and lived throughout Iowa. Routinely, I have run into pockets of racist and bigoted people in this state. But I promise you that there are far more good people in this state than the bad.

I have learned the best way to overcome evil is with doing good. Everyone would agree that what happened in Minneapolis was horrible. However, a few bad apples doesn't mean that it has to ruin the whole basket. My best friend's dad was a United States Marine and now retired Iowa State Patrol. My other friend is a pastor's son who is now a Marshall County sheriff's deputy. They have families and protect citizens from danger and enforce written laws.