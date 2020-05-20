Don't forget direct support professionals during the pandemic: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since the onset of the coronavirus, we’ve seen increased recognition for invisible, yet critical, jobs in our society that keep our lives moving day-to-day, such as grocery store workers and convenience store workers, to name a couple. This recognition has sparked the #Essential response on social media.

I would like to call attention to another #Essential job that is a forgotten face of our workforce. Direct support professionals are invisible faces in our healthcare system. DSPs provide daily support to individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, brain injury and mental illness, supports allowing individuals to live and work in our communities, instead of institutions and care facilities. DSPs have been a forgotten face in our workforce for many years yet are crucial to connecting people with the community and with purpose in their lives.

The work is physically and emotionally demanding, performed primarily through nonprofit organizations so the pay is low compared to positions performing similar work in more recognized healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes. Their work is a labor of love and commitment – love for the persons they work with and commitment to the idea every person has value and deserves support to live their best life.