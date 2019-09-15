I’m just lucky but I don’t have an addictive personality. I’ve seen people in nursing homes, on O2, sitting outside in winter weather smoking cigarettes. I can understand the relief from extreme pain from opioids and the fear of that pain returning. Or the teddy-bear like security of a pill and a noticeable effect.
Then there’s this Johnson and Johnson suit. Really. How is $572 randomly picked going to go from the state to help these poor souls? Has Johnson and Johnson produced products that helped anyone? Hell, yes! This reward to the state for creating dependence on itself will only make things worse for everyone by removing another point of personal responsibility.
Ultimately we do what we do from our own desire to please ourselves. The fly in the ointment here is the idea of a safety net ever present. We might not think about it but the fulfilment of immediate gratification (as Jan Michaelson told me) is the first indicator of the degradation of civil society.
You have free articles remaining.
A reward to The State doesn’t get to The People. It just drains a company of funds that fuel a vast research infrastructure that has helped society in immeasurable ways.
Fritz Groszkruger, Dumont
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.