What are the Governor and the GOP Legislature NOT going to do to IPERS and all Iowa’s Public Servants this year?
2016: Governor Reynolds said IPERS is secure, strong, sustainable, efficiently managed, creates jobs, and is an economic engine for Iowa. Then at a private fund raiser she says she wants to privatize it.
2017: Nothing was said about Collective Bargaining in the 2016 election campaign. Then in the General Session they said they would tweak Collective Bargaining. Then they gutted a 45-year-old plan (started by GOP Governor Ray) that worked well. They said there are no plans to make any changes to IPERS. Then Gov. Reynolds has Sen. Schneider hire the Koch Brothers funded anti-pension Reason Foundation to study IPERS!
2018: The GOP again said no changes to IPERS. Then GOP Senator Zaun introduced a bill (SF45) to eliminate IPERS.
2019: The governor, speaker of the house, and Rep. Kaufmann said NO IPERS CHANGES to PRESENT or FUTURE IPERS employees, and according to Rep. Kaufmann, not even punctuation changes. Then they put IPERS in a property tax bill. They said it didn’t affect IPERS. If there was no affect, why is it in the bill?
Every year they say no changes. Every year there are studies or changes to a 65+ year old system that is nationally recognized. They say we are fear-mongering but what they say, and then what they do, prove our point.
So, what aren’t you going to do to IPERS this year?
John Brostad, Storm Lake
