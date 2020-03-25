Does Iowa have any idea where it stands with COVID-19: Letter

The countries that began with the coronavirus pandemic and those that are currently more on the front line than the US have all determined that the positive cases they have encountered are the tip of the iceberg that is the true picture. They have all determined that via massive testing; and through that testing they have developed strategies and instilled a better acceptance in their citizens regarding the processes that must happen to beat the coronavirus.

Let us turn to Iowa and look at what we have done to date. As of newspaper reports this morning, March 22, there have been 69 reported positive test results out of 1,118 tests performed. Our population in Iowa is 3.1 million. 1,118 tests is 0.03 percent of that population. Would any statistician in the Iowa government consider that to be a statistically significant figure? Highly unlikely. Would 10% be a better figure for our medical community to have presented to them from which they can make good decisions?

Take that 10% example, 310,000 people. How does one get that test subset with efficient use of PPE? Maybe 10 to 20 drive-up sampling stations around the state strategically set up by the same state statisticians. Then look to the best method of running those tests with the most efficient use of test kit reagents, and PPE use also needed by lab technicians.