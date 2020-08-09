Do nothing Democrats: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump firmly took the reins and has led our country with vision and purpose.

Of course he wants the schools to reopen! Our children need the instruction and structure to create the growth of a healthy mind.

The "Do Nothing Democrats" only to obstruct our president. They fear him! They are afraid he will further expose their greedy plot to hold back our citizens and control us any way they can.

Grassley and Ernst are Iowa treasures! They both deserve our sincerest thank yous.

Donald Trump is the best option if we want to continue to keep "Our America" the greatest!

Rose Hauser, Mason City

