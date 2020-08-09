You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Do nothing Democrats: Letter
0 comments

Do nothing Democrats: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. 

 Associated Press

President Trump firmly took the reins and has led our country with vision and purpose.

Of course he wants the schools to reopen! Our children need the instruction and structure to create the growth of a healthy mind.

The "Do Nothing Democrats" only to obstruct our president. They fear him! They are afraid he will further expose their greedy plot to hold back our citizens and control us any way they can.

Grassley and Ernst are Iowa treasures! They both deserve our sincerest thank yous. 

Donald Trump is the best option if we want to continue to keep "Our America" the greatest!

Rose Hauser, Mason City 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News