Just received and paid my property tax bill for 2018, based on the massive re-assessment program the city undertook in 2016.
My assessment and taxable value each increased by 33% and my taxes were increased by 46%.
Would really like to know if anyone else is seeing this magnitude of increase in their 2018 property tax bill.
If so, maybe we should all be complaining to the City Assessors' Office. This appears to be nothing more than a planned income enhancement for the City.
Thomas Frank, Mason City
