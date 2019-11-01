Democrats list reasons for impeachment that are are just more false claims. They’ve already tried Stormy Daniels, Russian Collusion, Obstruction of Justice in the Mueller Investigation. All have failed due to lack of merit.
Now it’s a Ukraine phone call the president made. The president released the entire transcript of the call and not surprisingly, No quid pro quo.
On the other hand, then-V.P. Joe Biden is on tape for all to see and hear, bragging about having threatened to withhold $1 billion worth of aid unless a Ukrainian prosecutor was fired before he left their country that day. Guess what, he goes on to say, he was fired. This prosecutor just happened to be investigating Joe’s son, Hunter’s employer in the Ukraine for corruption. Now that qualifies as a quid pro quo.
Democrats are desperate to find something, anything, to remove President Trump because they know they can’t beat him in 2020.
Pat Ropella, Mason City
